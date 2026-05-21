Nippon TV’s ‘Monday Late Show’ to Stream on Netflix

Nippon TV’s variety show Monday Late Show (“Getsuyo kara Yofukashi”) will be streaming globally on Netflix starting May 21.

Now entering its 15th year on the air, Monday Late Show is renowned for humorously dissecting public street interviews on local topics, highlighting the charming and deeply human characters found in cities, towns, and villages across Japan.

Leading the show are Shingo Murakami, of group Super Eight, and the razor-witted TV personality Matsuko Deluxe.

The show consistently dominates its time slot with the #1 audience share among the 13-49 age demographic. It also sees success on national AVoD platforms where a single episode this year drew over 2.49 million views (TVer Data Marketing).