Netflix to Stream ‘The Breakfast Club’ Live

iHeartMedia and Netflix have inked an agreement for the live video podcast of daily morning show The Breakfast Club. Starting June 1, the popular show will be available each weekday on Netflix globally.

Charlamagne co-hosts the program alongside DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious. Episodes, which last three hours, will begin at 6 a.m. EST. The show will continue to run concurrently on syndicated radio on more than 100 U.S. stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

Netflix has been steadily expanding into live programming. In addition to investing heavily in live sports, the streamer has recently moved more into video podcasts, securing licensing deals with Spotify and iHeartMedia, among others.

While The Breakfast Club is Netflix’s first daily live show, another video podcast, The Bill Simmons Podcast, has already streamed live on Sunday nights.