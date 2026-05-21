MIPCOM Launches AI Forum

MIPCOM Cannes has launched the MIP AI Entertainment Forum, a new international conference and marketplace that will connect AI innovators with studios, streamers, producers, creators, brands and IP owners.

Among the first confirmed partners for the MIP AI Entertainment Forum are Versos AI and Protege, alongside an expanding exhibition line-up, which initially includes HappyClient, Lingopal.AI, LoglineAI, and Massif Network.

“What we are seeing now with AI is not incremental evolution, it is a fundamental rewiring of how content will be created, financed, distributed and monetised globally over the next decade,” said Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM Cannes. “MIPCOM Cannes 2026 will bring together the international entertainment community to engage with that transformation — not to theorize about it, but to build partnerships, strike deals and define what comes next.”

The Forum will spotlight three key areas: Creation & Storytelling, Production & Workflow, and Licensing & Distribution.

MIPCOM Cannes is set to take place October 12-15, 2026 in Cannes.