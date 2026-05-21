Fremantle Sells ‘The Uniform’ to BBC, Partners with PBS

Nordic crime series The Uniform is set to launch on BBC iPlayer and BBC Four in the U.K. following a deal with Fremantle. The series premiered on DRTV in February,

Produced by Fremantle’s Miso Film (Those Who Kill, Face to Face, The Investigation) and directed by Jonas Alexander Arnby (The Helicopter Heist, Blinded: Those Who Kill) the six-part drama exposes the deadly cost of loyalty and corruption within a fractured and fiercely competitive police academy in contemporary Denmark.

In other Fremantle news, the company has entered a collaboration with PBS Distribution – acting as a YouTube content partner.

The partnership spans four shows: Jacques Pépin, produced by KQED (worldwide); Arthur, produced by GBH (worldwide excluding the U.S.); Peep and the Big Wide World, produced by GBH (worldwide excluding Canada); and Piripenguins, produced by Eaglet Films and Red Monk Studio for BBC and Rai (North America).

Under the agreement, Fremantle will lead the creation and distribution of digital content derived from the series, including clips, compilations, and other video assets tailored for YouTube.