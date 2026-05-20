SPT, VIP 2000 Launch ‘La Llorona’ Micro-Series

Sony Pictures Television and Miami-based VIP 2000 are set to launch Spanish-language supernatural horror micro-drama No es un Mito: La Llorona for Latin America. The co-production was unveiled at the L.A. Screenings yesterday.

The vertical series, which will consist of 60 episodes of one-minute each, reimagines the Latin American myth of La Llorona, also known as The Weeping Woman.

After narrowly surviving a horrifying supernatural encounter, Javier Alonso Vergara learns he is descended from the very person responsible for destroying La Llorona’s life generations earlier. Now haunted by her vengeful spirit and burdened by an ancient curse, he teams up with a paranormal investigator to uncover the truth before he becomes her next victim.

The micro-drama stars Emma Mizhari, Daniel Medina, Laura Rosguer and Verónica Schneider.