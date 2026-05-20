L.A. Summit Explores Influence of Korean Entertainment

CJ ENM organized a K-entertainment industry summit on May 14, 2026, at The London West Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.

Industry professionals met to discuss the global evolution of Korean entertainment across music, film, television and global brands.

Among the featured discussions was “The State of Korean Storytelling and IP in Hollywood’” lead by Danielle Kreinik of Jerry Bruckheimer TV, Sera Tabb of Webtoon, and Disney’s Jon Wax.

James Shin of Hybe America Studios and Frankie Yaptinchay of Amazon Music discussed “Why Hollywood is Investing in K-pop,” while “The Power of K-pop Fan Communities” was explored by a panel featuring John Kim of UMG/Interscope, Michael Traynor of Moët Hennessy, and Tara Klee of AEG.