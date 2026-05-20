ABC Orders “Grey’s Anatomy” Spin-Off

U.S. network ABC has ordered a currently untitled “Grey’s Anatomy” spin-off series for the 2026-27 season. ABC has given the one-hour drama a straight to series order.

The new series is described as “an edgy drama about a team at a West Texas rural medical center — the last chance for care before miles of nowhere.”

The series is co-created by Shonda Rhimes and Meg Marinis (pictured), who also serve as executive producers alongside Betsy Beers and original series star Ellen Pompeo. The spin-off is produced by Shondaland and 20th Television.

Marinis, who’s from Texas, said in a statement, “I am incredibly excited to expand the Grey’s Anatomy universe. This opportunity will bring new characters and stories to life that will embody the same heart, emotion, and connection audiences have loved from Grey’s for more than two decades — all set in my home state of Texas. I am so grateful to Shonda Rhimes for creating this dynamic world and feel so fortunate that I get to be a part of it.”