Woodcut Presents ‘In Colour’ Docs

Indie prodco Woodcut Media — and its distribution arm Woodcut International — presents new documentaries Hitler’s Games: Berlin 1936 in Colour and The Space Race in Colour, both currently in production and pre-sold to Channel 4.

Documentary feature Hitler’s Games: Berlin 1936 in Colour tells the story of the remarkable amateurs who excelled at the Olympic Games held in Germany in 1936 but also how Hitler used the Games as propaganda for his regime.

Two-part doc The Space Race in Colour recaptures the drama of the space exploration competition that took place in the 1950s and 1960s between the U.S. and the USSR, culminating with the Apollo Moon landing.