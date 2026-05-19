Studio 100 Launches ‘Living Wild’

Studio 100 International has come on board as worldwide distributor for Living Wild, the new 2D animated comedy-adventure from Gaumont Animation.

The series, targeting kids aged 6–11, is backed by broadcasters France Télévisions and Italy’s RAI, and co-produced with Enanimation and Toonz Media Group.

In Living Wild, three pampered city pets are suddenly forced to survive in the wilderness, far removed from everything they know. The result is a fast-paced comedy built on constant missteps, physical humor, and escalating chaos. In the end, it’s their growing friendship that keeps them going … even when everything else fails.