Electric Acquires Feature Film “All There Is”

Los Angeles-based Electric Entertainment has acquired the exclusive North American distribution rights to the feature film All There Is, directed by Kit Williamson (Eastsiders), and starring Jason Priestley (Beverly Hills 90210), Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), Mena Suvari (American Beauty), Cheyenne Jackson (Glee), and Laurel Marsden (Ms. Marvel).

The film follows Ava (Marsden), a sharp Gen Z teen in suburban Malibu who feels invisible amid her celebrity parents Greyson (Priestley) and Zoe (Suvari). She connects with Cameron, a grieving Afghan-American teen struggling with his own troubles. Both disillusioned, they bond over their shared love of filmmaking. When tragedy strikes, the blame falls on Ava’s father’s controversial science-fiction film, sparking a media frenzy and upending their lives. Caught between public backlash, high school chaos, and unresolved feelings, Ava must decide what kind of story she wants to tell.

All There Is began its film festival circuit with its world premiere at the 2025 Beverly Hills Film Festival. It was also an official selection at the 2025 Sunscreen Film Festival, the Fort Myers Film Festival, the OutSouth Film Festival, and the WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival.