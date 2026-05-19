Chaiflicks Partners with Reboot Studios

Streaming platform ChaiFlicks and Reboot Studios have entered into an exclusive partnership to curate, distribute, and spotlight content rooted in Jewish experience.

Reboot Studios is the production arm of Reboot, the Jewish arts and culture nonprofit co-founded by Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw’s Righteous Persons Foundation.

The partnership launches June 1 with a Reboot Shorts Film Festival on ChaiFlicks, kicking off a weekly rollout of themed short films. The partnership will expand in phases beyond shorts into music, horror, influencer-led content, podcasts, and other digital-first formats.

Future programming will include holiday collections, filmmaker spotlights, and theme-based watchlists designed to connect Jewish stories with audiences around timely cultural moments and shared points of interest.