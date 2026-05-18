South Africa is Berlinale EFM’s “Country in Focus”

South Africa has been selected as the “Country in Focus” for the next edition of the Berlinale European Film Market (EFM).

“South Africa’s designation as the European Film Market’s ‘Country in Focus’ for 2027 reflects both its longstanding relationship with the Berlinale and the extraordinary vitality of its film industry. South African cinema brings together powerful storytelling, remarkable creative voices and a strong international outlook. We are excited to shine a spotlight on a film culture that continues to shape global conversations and to create new opportunities for collaboration between South African and international partners at the EFM”, said Festival director Tricia Tuttle.

Beyond its strength as a production hub, South Africa’s cinema is internationally recognized for its compelling and multifaceted storytelling. Drawing from the country’s rich cultural heritage, complex history and contemporary social realities, South African filmmakers continue to bring bold and distinctive perspectives to global audiences and festival screens alike.

“This moment is a great testament to the growth of the South African film industry. This opportunity reflects many years of effort by the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) team and we are thrilled to elevate the deserving South African filmmakers. It comes at such an opportune time where storytelling through film is being tested by socio-economic challenges that need to be told in ways that balance truth and hope. This European Film Market of the Berlinale will give our filmmakers the platform to showcase the diversity of our nation and connect our stories to those of the global community. The NFVF will continue to ensure that South African filmmakers who produce films which resonate globally, have access to platforms such as the Berlinale”, added Onke Dumeko, acting CEO of NFVF.

The European Film Market will take place from February 10 to 16, 2027, as part of the 77th Berlin International Film Festival.