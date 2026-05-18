MIA Launches 2026 Edition

MIA | Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo unveiled its 2026 edition at the Italian Pavilion in Cannes. The 12th edition of the Rome-based market will take place from October 19 to 23, 2026.

New features are planned for this year’s event, including a new configuration of spaces and activities; the Animation Series Gap Financing Market, a new program exclusively dedicated to animated series; the European Investment Hub, an innovative project to facilitate access to international financing; and “Casa MIA,” a large networking lounge, integrated with and located close to the main market areas, accessible to all accredited participants.

MIA is promoted by ANICA (Italian Association of Film, Audiovisual and Digital Industries) and by APA (Italian Audiovisual Producers Association), under the direction of Gaia Tridente.

ANICA president Alessandro Usai said: “With the 2026 edition, MIA takes another step forward in strengthening its identity as an international platform serving the entire film and audiovisual industry. For ANICA, MIA represents a unique opportunity to create, in Rome, at the centre of the Italian film and audiovisual industry, a place where companies from every stage of the value chain and from all over the world can find opportunities for meeting and dialogue that would normally be impossible.”

Chiara Sbarigia, president of the APA, said: “The film and audiovisual sector is a strategic asset for the national economy, with a value exceeding 16.3 billion euros. Italian audiovisual production — ranging from series to entertainment, from documentaries to animation — is the beating heart of this system, accounting for more than two thirds of it. It is a solid and competitive industry that fuels the entire distribution chain, from television to global platforms, and one third of its strength does not draw on any public funding.”

Lucia Borgonzoni, Undersecretary of State to the Ministry of Culture, remarked: “MIA is a crucial platform for the growth of the Italian audiovisual sector: a place where expertise, creativity, and international visions intertwine, generating new industrial and cultural opportunities. Its ability to attract professionals from around the world confirms the strength of our creative ecosystem and the value of a sector that makes a significant contribution to the country’s economic development. Supporting MIA means strengthening a strategic infrastructure that allows Italy to be a leading player in innovation processes, co-productions, and the global challenges of the audiovisual market.”

Pictured: Chiara Sbarigia, Gaia Tridente, Alessandro Usai