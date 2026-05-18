Acorn TV’s ‘Dagliesh’ Renewed for S4

AMC Global Media’s Acorn TV and New Pictures have greenlit the fourth season of crime drama Dalgliesh.

Starring Bertie Carvel (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, The Crown, Doctor Foster) as the enigmatic titular investigator and based on the murder mystery novels by PD James, Dalgliesh is produced by New Pictures in association with All3Media International and Northern Ireland Screen.

Set in 1982, season 4 brings three new labyrinthine cases for Commander Adam Dalgliesh (Carvel) to untangle with the help of his colleague DI Clive Roscoe (Sam Swainsbury). The series also stars Claire Goose (Gone, Saviour) as Dalgliesh’s love interest Emma Lavenham.

Acorn TV holds the exclusive rights for Dalgliesh in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. All3Media International is the international distribution partner.

Season 4 of Dalgliesh is set to stream on Acorn TV in 2027 in the U.S., Canada, and U.K.