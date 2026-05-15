UKTV, BritBox, SPT Launch ‘Chocolate Wars’

UKTV, BritBox and Sony Pictures Television have co-commissioned new period drama Chocolate Wars (wt), produced by Fable Pictures, in association with Alfresco Pictures, and written by Chloë Mi Lin Ewart (Curfew, All Creatures Great and Small, Beyond Paradise). The series will launch on free-streaming service U in 2027.

Casting is now underway, with filming in Birmingham set to begin this Summer. Sony Pictures Television will handle worldwide sales as international distributor, with Creative UK providing regional support through the ERDF funded West Midlands Production Fund.

Chocolate Wars is a family drama following the Cadbury family, the underdogs of the cocoa world, on their journey towards creating the world-famous Cadbury’s chocolate bar.

Sony Pictures Television will introduce Chocolate Wars to international clients at the studio’s 2026 L.A. Screenings Showcase on May 17, 2026.