Fremantle Partners with W!ZARD Studios

Fremantle is partnering with podcast company W!ZARD Studios to offer a comprehensive solution for protecting, growing and monetizing video podcasts.

Home to more than 100 podcasts across the U.K., U.S., Canada, Australia and Europe, W!ZARD produces content spanning comedy, true crime, lifestyle and pop culture.

The partnership will give W!ZARD Studios’ video podcasts — featuring talent such as the U.K.’s theater podcast Call To Stage with Amber Davies, The Pieces with Bimini and comedy podcast Stay Hydrated with Chris & Lizzie – access to enhanced revenue streams, audience growth opportunities, channel optimization, and stronger IP protection.