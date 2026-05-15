Fifth Season Boards Thriller ‘Recap’

Fifth Season has secured international distribution rights to Recap, a psychological and mystery thriller series from K Period Media, the company founded by producer Kimberly Steward.

Recap stars Golden Globe nominee Corey Stoll (House of Cards) and Emmy-nominated Julia Stiles (10 Things I Hate About You).

In Recap, Morley (Stoll) and his family wake up every morning with no memory of the day before — only a video recap to remind them who they are. Isolated on a remote farm, they follow strict rules to survive, until a terrifying encounter forces our heroes to question everything they thought they knew about survival, family, and themselves.

Recap is part of Fifth Season’s slate of scripted titles being presented at the L.A. Screenings.