WBD Presents Cable Programming Slate at Upfront

Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled its content line-up during WBD’s 2026 Upfront presentation at Madison Square Garden in New York City yesterday.

The WBD portfolio of channels includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, TBS, TNT, TLC, Magnolia Network, Adult Swim, OWN and others.

Some of the new series highlighted at the upfront include: Adult Swim’s new adult animated comedy President Curtis, starring Keith David and set in the Rick and Morty universe; Discovery Channel’s new Shark Week special KPop Shark Heroes, featuring Ken Jeong and REI AMI; Food Network’s 100 Cooks, hosted by Terry Crews, and Wildcard Kitchen: High Rollers at Sea; HGTV’s short-term rental rescue series Roast My Rental, led by comedian Leslie Jones; and Investigation Discovery’s new true‑crime docuseries Game Day Murders (wt), produced by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and guided by Lindsay Czarniak.

Warner Bros. Discovery will merge with Paramount Skydance in a deal that will close sometime this fall.