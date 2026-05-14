Up the Ladder: Pulsar Pictures, Radar

• New York City-based Pulsar Pictures has hired veteran executive Melissa Wohl to help expand its global sales, marketing and distribution services. Wohl brings more than 30 years of experience in worldwide content sales, marketing and business development, and most recently served as EVP, Global Content Sales & Distribution at FilmRise (now Radial Entertainment).

Pulsar represents North American sales for Passage Pictures’ feature Corporate Retreat, directed by Aaron Fisher and starring Alan Ruck (Succession), and leads worldwide marketing for the film ahead of its May 22 North American release.

• Radar, the digital business of Australia’s WTFN, has appointed John Cameron as its first head of Digital Studios. In this newly created role, Cameron, who is based in the U.K., will be responsible for the day-to-day management of Radar’s digital channel network; devising and implementing channel monetization strategies along with the delivery of content across the channels currently managed by the business. He will report into Radar’s general manager, Louisa Emery.

John brings more than 20 years of experience delivering content across digital, broadcast, branded campaigns and sport, through senior production roles at several leading companies, including Fremantle, Banijay, The Football Association and Atomized Studios.