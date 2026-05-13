MIPCOM Expands Brand Entertainment Push

MIPCOM Cannes — set to run October 12-15, 2026 — has unveiled MIP BrandWorks, a new initiative connecting brands and agencies directly with studios, production companies, streamers, creators, IP rights-holders and commissioners.

MIP BrandWorks builds on last year’s introduction of “brand entertainment” into the MIPCOM program. It will run across the three days of the market and will be co-produced in partnership with Doug Scott, co-founder of UNXNOWN, founder of Ogilvy Entertainment and former Cannes Lions jury president for branded content.

“MIP BrandWorks signals the next evolution of MIPCOM Cannes, reaffirming it as the gateway to the global media and content business,” said Lucy Smith, MIPCOM Cannes director. “What began as a step change last year is now a full transformation. Across the industry, companies are no longer operating separately – they are building together, and MIPCOM is where those partnerships can flourish.”

Key highlights of MIP BrandWorks include The Brand Showcase, Curated Matchmaking sessions, and Brand x Creator Pitch Fest.

Additionally, MIP BrandWorks will span main stage keynotes, data-led insights, partner showcases and private dealmaking environments creating a continuous flow from thought leadership to transaction.