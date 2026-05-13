Dori Media Debuts Doc ‘Seekers’

Dori Media is set to debut new documentary series Seekers at the L.A. Screenings later this week.

The six-part series — starring Édgar Ramírez, Riley Keough and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, among others — was filmed across four different continents and explores the depths of the human experience and the search for meaning.

Created and directed by Gio Israel, Seekers follows cultural figures, everyday heroes, and real seekers as they step into ancient healing traditions, sacred ceremonies, and deeply personal journeys through grief, identity, trauma, belonging, purpose, and the growing global mental health crisis.

“We are honored to bring Seekers to the global TV marketplace, as it is a truly unique documentary series that attained unprecedented access to global communities and many rituals that had never before been captured on film,” said Nadav Palti, CEO of Dori Media.

“We’re living through a mental health crisis, but beneath it, I believe there’s something even deeper, a crisis of meaning, belonging, and human connection,” said the series’ director, Gio Israel.

The producers of Seekers committed 11 percent of revenues directly back to frontline communities. These partnerships include building a preschool in rural Zimbabwe, providing medical support in the Amazon, and support for the Indigenous communities in the Himalayas.