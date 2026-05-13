BANFF Sets 2026 Showrunner Superpanel, Rockie Honorees

The Banff World Media Festival (BANFF) has unveiled its Showrunner Super Panel, alongside its 2026 Rockie Awards Gala Honorees.

The Rockie Awards, including the Program Competition awards, will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning actor, director, writer, and executive producer Allana Harkin (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee) on June 16.

The Showrunner Super Panel will feature Nick Antosca (Channel Zero, The Act, Brand New Cherry Flavor, A Friend of the Family); The Pitt creator R. Scott Gemmill; Amy B. Harris (Sex and the City, The Comeback, The Wilds, The Carrie Diaries); Golden Globe and Emmy winner Lee Sung Jin, creator of BEEF; Glenn Kessler (Damages, Bloodline, Memory of a Killer); Oren Uziel (Spider-Noir, The Lost City, 22 Jump Street, The Cloverfield Paradox); and Aaron Zelman (Law & Order, Damages, Bloodline, Memory of a Killer).

BANFF has also unveiled its 2026 Rockie Awards Gala Honorees: the Canadian Award of Distinction will go to Jason Priestly; the Creative Voice Award will be bestowed to Mae Martin (Wayward); the Sit Peter Ustinov Comedy Award will go to Ken Jeong, (Community); and the Career Achievement Award will recognize Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Dances with Wolves).

BANFF will take place June 14-17, 2026, at the Banff Springs Hotel, in Banff, Alberta, Canada.