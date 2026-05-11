L.A Screenings Issue to Celebrate Hollywood

“I’m expecting to meet with a lot of the Latin buyers,” said Chevonne O’Shaughnessy, owner of ACI Inspire, a production and distribution firm.

“Based on our pre-scheduled meetings for the L.A. Screenings,” said Müge Akar, head of Sales and Distribution at Turkey’s ATV Group, “we are receiving notably more positive feedback compared to last year.”

Don McGregor, president, Paramount Global Content Licensing, said that he’d be “welcoming over 700 international clients across the two days.”

And Michael Bonner, president, NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution, explained: “We’re fortunate to once again have a fantastic film and TV slate to showcase for buyers. We will screen nearly a dozen new series for our clients, in addition to trailers for our upcoming films.”

Added Jennifer Ebell, EVP, Television Distribution for Fifth Season, “Buyer attendance remains strong, with the right decision-makers from across the globe in the room. While conversations happen year-round, L.A. Screenings offers a valuable opportunity to meet face-to-face. Even in a cost-conscious market, it continues to draw the people who matter.”

And VideoAge will be in Hollywood to report on it all — both at the SLS Hotel (the indies’ center of operations) and on the various studio lots — to unveil its annual L.A. Screenings edition, which will feature the new 2026-2027 U.S. broadcast TV season, which has many more shows than last year. The May Issue will also highlight the new roster of studio executives who will be on hand at the event.

The Issue will also contain a preview of the L.A. Screenings, which will discuss how the indies’ portion oversold, and how the studio side is making a comeback. And since we’ll be in Hollywood, the book review will, of course, take a look at A Masterclass In Life And Hollywood from the late blockbuster producer Jon Landau.

In the same vein, casting director Dani Díaz explores casting in Hollywood vs. Latin America, while another article explains the U.S. studios’ perfectly improved old TV model with streaming.

The April TV markets are analyzed by reviewing six TV trade shows in five countries, and our floor report from Content Europe shows how the market is ripe to replace MIPTV.

The My2¢ editorial deals with the splintering of America’s cultural identity, which is creating division in the U.S. and making the rest of the world see Americans in a different light.

Finally, there’s a piece that delves into the fact that airfare prices are up again, but on the bright side, at least Delta’s Wi-Fi is still free… and faster.

VideoAge‘s May Issue can be viewed in print at the L.A. Screenings, and online here.