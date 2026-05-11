Telefilms Acquires FFS Rights

Argentina’s Telefilms has signed a strategic agreement to acquire the marketing and exhibition rights for Flex Fight Series (FFS), New York’s premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) promotion.

Through this agreement, Telefilms will add a minimum of fifteen live MMA events annually to its catalog, broadcast directly from New York City, in iconic venues characterized by their strong urban presence.

MMA continues to solidify its position as one of the most attractive sports content formats globally, with particular traction in key markets such as Brazil and Mexico.

“We seek content that connects with new audiences and drives real-time social media interaction. Flex Fight Series is pure action under an innovative concept and is ideally positioned for Gen Z and Millennials, currently the most relevant segments for platforms and exhibitors,” said Telefilms’ Tomás Darcyl and Ricardo Costianovsky.

They added, “a strategic differentiator of this agreement is the commitment to integrating Latino fighters into every fight card, strengthening cultural connection with the Spanish-speaking audience, the leading global consumer of MMA along with the US.”