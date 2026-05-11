Sphere Abacus to Rep Three Night Train Media Titles

U.K.-based Sphere Abacus has secured a deal with Night Train Media for the worldwide distribution rights of The Hairdresser Mysteries and Ian Fleming and the Curse of James Bond (excluding U.K. and Ireland), and drama The Trio, excluding rights for the Nordics and the Netherlands.

Crime drama The Hairdresser Mysteries — a Mill Bay Media production for BBC starring Sally Phillips (Veep, Bridget Jones’s Diary)— is set in a picturesque, charming northern village. Long-time London stylist Lily becomes the town’s ear and finds herself at the heart of the community unravelling local murder mysteries.

The Trio is based on the bestselling novel by Johanna Hedman and is produced by SF Studios for SkyShowtime. It is a story about love, sex and passion – a reflection of the meaning of life and the relentless passage of time. The drama stars Felix Sandman (Quicksand, Last Light), August Wittgenstein (Das Boot, Faithless), Seth Manteus, Nina Zanjani and Rebecka Harper.

Documentary Ian Fleming and the Curse of James Bond explores the enduring appeal of the world Fleming created, connecting Fleming’s novels, the ‘Bond’ feature films and archive footage of Fleming and his era. The doc features contributions from Ralph Fiennes, William Boyd, Kate Mosse, Nicholas Shakespeare and Marlon James, as well as readings by Helena Bonham Carter.

Photo: The Hairdresser Mysteries, BBC, Gary Moyes