SonicOrigin to Help FilmMakers Protect Their Work

Under the EU AI Act — taking effect on August 2, 2026 — copyright holders who want to prevent their works from being used for AI training, must clearly reserve those rights in a machine-readable format. By default, AI training on publicly available content is allowed. If a rights-holder does not attach a machine-readable opt-out to the work itself, they generally cannot enforce a claim against AI developers that scrape and use the content for training.

Tech company SonicOrigin embeds a unique identifier directly into video and audio, with a signed credential record on an immutable ledger carrying training opt-outs, territorial rights and licensing terms. The technology is patented globally and certified inaudible by Oscar- and Grammy-winning mastering engineers.

Executives from the company will be on the ground at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, meeting with filmmakers, producers and production companies to discuss compliance ahead of the August deadline.