FOX Unveils Upfront Slate

FOX today unveiled its 2026-2027 programming slate to the national advertising community during its Upfront Presentation at the New York City Center.

“Our 2026-27 slate reflects what FOX does best — putting creative first with distinctive, returnable series and bold, character-driven storytelling,” said Rob Wade, CEO of FOX Entertainment. “With a strong foundation of returning hits and a carefully curated pipeline of new original series, we’re building a lineup designed to connect with broad audiences, drive performance in both the U.S. and around the world, and bring the consistency, scale, and momentum that position us strongly for the year ahead.”

New series include new dramas Baywatch and The Interrogator, and unscripted series Marriage Market.

FOX’s new Baywatch finds wild-child legacy character Hobie Buchannon (Stephen Amell) serving as a Baywatch Captain, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch. Hobie’s world is turned upside down when his daughter Charlie Vale (Jessica Belkin) shows up on his doorstep eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy

The Interrogator is an espionage thriller starring, written and executive-produced by actor-comedian Stephen Fry (Wilde, Blackadder). Set in Washington, D.C., The Interrogator centers on former MI6 agent Conrad Henry (Fry) and his handpicked team of brilliant outsiders. When conventional methods have failed, Henry’s quirky charm, superior intellect and mind-bending behavioral maneuvers make him the only man able to lockpick the minds of the world’s most dangerous criminals.

Hosted by actress, comedian and podcaster Whitney Cummings, new unscripted series Marriage Market, welcomes singles into an actual Marriage Market, where they’re up for trying something radical … putting their love lives in the hands of family members that know them best and risking it all for one shot at forever – in an arranged marriage.

FOX also unveiled two titles coming in the 2027-28 season: Highway to Heaven, a new take on the 1984 drama created by the legendary Michael Landon; and Family Guy spin-off Stewie, from creator Seth MacFarlane.

Returning scripted series on FOX include dramas Doc (S3), Memory of a Killer (S2) and Murder in a Small Town (S3); comedies Animal Control (S5) and Best Medicine (S2); and animated series American Dad! (S21); Bob’s Burgers (S17), Family Guy (S25), (Grimsburg (S3), Krapopolis (S4), Universal Basic Guys (S3) and The Simpsons (S38).

The following unscripted series have also been renewed: Beat Shazam (S8), Celebrity Name That Tune (S6), Celebrity Weakest Link (S2), Crime Scene Kitchen (S4), Don’t Forget The Lyrics (S4), Extracted (Season Three), Fear Factor: House of Fear (S2), The Floor (S6, S7), Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service (S2), Hell’s Kitchen (S25, 26), Kitchen Nightmares (S3), LEGO Masters (S6), The Masked Singer (S15), Next Level Baker (S2, S3), Next Level Chef (S6), 99 to Beat (S2), and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (S5).