Four New Scripted Series on NBC Fall Schedule

NBCUniversal announced its new season at Radio City Music Hall in New York City today, unveiling four new scripted series for its Fall schedule.

Family drama Line of Fire, starring Peter Krause and Hope Davis, follows a family of law enforcement agents as they become the target of a mysterious assassin.

The Rockford Files is a contemporary update on the classic series, starring David Boreanaz. Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn’t commit, James Rockford returns to his life as a PI to solve cases around Los Angeles.

Comedy Newlyweds (pictured) stars Téa Leoni and Tim Daly in a later-in-life love story about a buttoned-up professor and a free-spirited woman.

Sunset P.I. is a single-camera comedy from the executive producers of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The show is a humorous take on the classic private eye tradition and follows a group of private investigators in Los Angeles.

In the unscripted category, NBC has greenlit a new game show series based on Wordle, the popular word game from The New York Times Games. The program is to be hosted by Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie.

The Fall schedule also features an all civilian edition of Peacock hit The Traitors.