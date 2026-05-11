Canela Unveils Micro-Series Mobile App at Upfront

Canela Media held its 2026 Upfront Lunch at Rockefeller Center’s AVRA restaurant in New York City today.

The company — which reaches 60 million active users monthly — introduced Zully, a new vertical micro-series app set to launch in Fall 2026. The platform will feature original IP created by diverse creators and storytellers, with content that moves seamlessly between English, Spanish, and Spanglish.

”Zully is a natural extension of everything we’ve built at Canela Media over the past seven years,” said Isabel Rafferty-Zavala, CEO and co-founder of Canela Media.

The company also highlighted an expansion of its Canela Audience Solutions Data Offering — built on 35 million proprietary IDs to create custom, scalable audience segments — and reported significant year-over-year increases in audience engagement, including substantial gains in monthly active users (97 percent), time spent (80 percent), distribution and social following.

Canela Media’s programming offering includes over 35,000 hours of content across Canela.TV, FAST channels, and digital platforms. The company continues to invest in Canela Originals, lifestyle programming, social-first content, and culturally relevant storytelling.

Looking ahead to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Canela Media will feature programs such as Verano de Gloria and originals such as El Quinto Partido, hosted by Julián Gil, to tap into the passion and emotion surrounding fútbol while creating authentic opportunities for brands to connect with fandom. Canela Media has also extended its exclusive partnership with FutbolSites.

The presenters at the Upfront Lunch included Canela Media’s executives Isabel Rafferty-Zavala, CEO and co-founder, Philippe Guelton, Global president, Andrés Rincón, SVP of Sales, Samantha Huggins, VP of Enterprise Accounts, Paula Baldwin, VP of Brand Partnerships, and Melissa Green, VP of Sales & Data Solutions.