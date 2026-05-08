‘The House of Hide & Seek’ Heads to Spain with RTVE

Public broadcaster RTVE in Spain has commissioned a local version of Talpa Studios’ family entertainment format The House of Hide & Seek.

The program, which will launch domestically in the Netherlands on May 9, 2026, is inspired by the classic game of hide and seek and brings this concept into a studio environment, where contestants hide, hunt and outsmart each other inside a gigantic two-story house with more than 120 hiding spots.

The Spanish adaptation will be produced by RTVE in collaboration with Warner Bros. ITVP Spain together with Talpa Studios — recording will take place soon in the Netherlands. The broadcast date is yet to be determined.

The House of Hide & Seek is created and developed by Talpa Studios, David Grifhorst, and FOX Entertainment Studios.