ITV Studios Inks Unscripted Deal with WBD for LatAm

ITV Studios has secured an unscripted content package deal with Warner Bros. Discovery for its Discovery and Discovery Home & Health Channels in Latin America, bringing a diverse slate of documentaries, reality, and lifestyle programming to audiences across the region.

The deal incorporates over 60 hours of premium non-scripted content including Worlds Apart (South Shore, part of ITV Studios), Ashley Cain into the Danger Zone (True North Productions), My Mom, Your Dad USA (ITV America), and River Monsters (Icon Films).

Adding to the lifestyle and factual offering are series one of Dream Car Fixers from Wiser Films, following lifelong friends Sheldon Nichols and Peter Harriott as they bring vintage motors back to life; and the first series of Skin A&E from Boom Cymru, part of ITV Studios, which follows a specialist dermatology clinic treating life-impacting conditions.