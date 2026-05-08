Chronicle to Optimize Simple Alien’s Series Across YouTube

Audience discovery platform Chronicle is scaling three original YouTube series from digital food and lifestyle studio Simple Alien.

Created and hosted by Daytime Emmy Award winners Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly and Michael Symon, Chewed Up launched on YouTube last October and quickly amassed more than 70,000 subscribers. Over the last 22 days, thanks to Simple Alien’s partnership with Chronicle, the show has continued to expand its audience acquisition reaching 5 million organic impressions, 140,000 watch hours and daily revenue growing by more than 32 percent.

Chronicle is also optimizing fashion rewatch series Why’d They Wear That?, created and hosted by Stacy London alongside Clinton Kelly; and the upcoming cooking series Simply Symons, featuring Michael and Liz Symon.

Chronicle’s agentic AI marketing and distribution platform manages channel strategy, content optimization, audience discovery, predictive micro-targeting and monetization for social video.

The three series mark Chronicle’s expansion into full-length video programming and podcasts for social platforms.