Dori Media Gets Ready for Hollywood

“Our slate for L.A. Screenings shows the breadth of our catalog — from primetime entertainment to dramas and documentaries, as well as children’s programming,” said Nadav Palti, president and CEO of Dori Media, in this sponsored Water Cooler feature.

Palti then added: “While we are busy producing our own shows, we continue to collaborate with broadcasters and third-party producers, such as Fremantle Israel, America Television, and Tree House Productions.”

Palti will attend the L.A. Screenings Independents at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, along with María Pérez Campi, director of Sales, U.S. Hispanic & Latin America (both pictured above).

At the L.A. Screenings, Dori Media will introduce an evolution of its reality format Power Couple, which recently wrapped up its first-ever 24/7 season in the U.S. and Mexico with TelevisaUnivision, and was produced by Fremantle Mexico. This new version already aired across all of TelevisaUnivision’s platforms, including Unimás, Univisión, Canal de las Estrellas and VIX.

Power Couple, which was created by Abot Hameiri/Fremantle Israel, has now been sold to more than 25 territories around the world. Dori Media has just licensed the format in Finland (to Yellow Film) and renewed it in Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and other territories. And in Germany, Power Couple recently won its second consecutive title as Germany’s Most Popular Reality Series, as voted by viewers.

The company’s new non-scripted game show The Auction (created by Abot Hameiri/Fremantle Israel and Dori Media in collaboration with América Televisión, Kapow, and Open Kimono) debuted on América Televisión in Peru last year, and is now headed to Italy, with deals secured in other major territories, as well.

Dori Media will also debut a new documentary series at L.A. Screenings called Seekers (Tree House Productions). The series features a standout cast — including actors Édgar Ramírez, Riley Keough, and Jamie-Lynn Sigler — as it explores the depths of the human experience and the search for meaning.

Each episode of Seekers unfolds through the lens of a different guide: an Amazonian chief, an Advaita monk, an African healer, a Hindu sage, a native grandmother, and a Buddhist psychologist. Together, they guide seekers on a journey to confront universal challenges, drawing on ancient wisdom to rediscover what it truly means to be human.

On the scripted front, Dori Media will debut its children’s series Young Suchard. The comedy series recreates mentalist Lior Suchard’s childhood in the ’90s as a shy, 12-year-old daydreamer with ADHD who struggles to find his place.

Young Suchard provides a fictionalized look at Suchard’s first steps into the realm of magic and mentalism. While volunteering at a local nursing home as part of his school duties, young Lior meets a mysterious resident with a hidden past. This unlikely mentor helps him unlock his extraordinary potential, turning his perceived weaknesses into a unique “superpower” that changes his life forever.

In addition, Dori Media brings political drama AMIA, which tells the story of a Mossad agent that hooks up with a local Argentinean journalist to find those responsible for a terrorist attack on the Israeli embassy. Their journey draws them into a world of espionage, intelligence agencies, and arms dealers. The series recently garnered four Martin Fierro Award nominations in Argentina, including Best Series, Director, Actor, and Screenplay.

Rounding out the highlights of the scripted slate is Soul Sucker — a dramedy about a washed-up 40-year-old reality star who returns home when her mother is suspected in her lover’s strange death. Confronting a family curse where lovers of daughters meet a gruesome end, she uncovers dark secrets and suspects that her mother knows more than she’s revealing.

Said Palti: “This year, we have several paper formats that we are developing. In order to mitigate a broadcaster’s financial risk by taking on a new format, we’re happy to share a percentage of the IP. That way, our partners can share in success when the format travels.”

Finally, María Pérez Campi had this to say: “We are very excited to be part of L.A. Screenings and meet our clients and partners once again. We believe that we will expand our new Power Couple 24/7 version throughout the world, as well as our family game show The Auction (La Subasta), which is a great, cost-effective alternative for free-to-air channels. And we hope that our new documentary, Seekers, together with the series Young Suchard, will have a great reception in the market.”