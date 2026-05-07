Telemundo Unveils Upfront Slate

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has unveiled its 2026–2027 Upfront programming slate.

“We are entering one of the most important moments in our company’s history, anchored by the FIFA World Cup and a content portfolio that reflects the full scale and influence of the Latino audience,” said Luis Fernández, chairman, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “We are not just delivering content and capturing viewers—we are building fandoms, creating cultural moments and connecting audiences across every platform.”

As the exclusive Spanish-language home of FIFA World Cup 2026, Telemundo will deliver all 104 matches live across Telemundo, Peacock, Universo, and digital platforms — alongside more than 700 hours of original live World Cup programming.

Returning scripted titles include popular franchises La Reina del Sur S4, El Señor de los Cielos S10, and Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso.

The slate of original scripted series is headlined by new medical drama Unidad de Vida, followed by crime dramas Hot Sur (wt) and Uno Contra Todos.

Reality franchises that will be returning in the upcoming season include multiplatform reality phenomenon La Casa de los Famosos, Top Chef VIP, and Telemundo’s longest-running reality competition, Exatlón Estados Unidos, which returns for its 11th season.

Among the new unscripted formats is global music competition Operación Triunfo, which will be hosted by Mexican actress, host and media personality Natalia Téllez; and strategy competition format House of Villains, which will bring together some of the most notorious personalities from Spanish-language reality TV living under one roof.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards, Billboard Latin Women in Music, and Miss Universe will be once again presented by Telemundo, in addition to a line-up of seasonal specials and live events such as Macy’s Celebración de 4 de Julio and Christmas in Rockefeller Center, to culturally significant broadcasts like Las Mañanitas a la Virgen de Guadalupe from the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City, and Bienvenido 2027.

Telemundo is expanding into film for the first time with the debut of its original movie La Vida Ideal. Set during the holiday season, La Vida Ideal follows a man whose attempt to create the perfect life through artificial intelligence leads him to confront deeper questions about identity, fulfillment and what truly matters.

In addition to its partnership with FIFA, the network is also the U.S. Spanish language destinations of Liga MX home matches for Chivas de Guadalajara, FC Juárez and Tigres UANL, as well as Premier League coverage.