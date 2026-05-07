Sphere Abacus, Sky, SRF, ARD Board ‘The Death of Sherlock Holmes’

Silver Reel has started production on new English language drama The Death of Sherlock Holmes, with Sphere Abacus, Sky, SRF and ARD Degeto as partners.

The Death of Sherlock Holmes explores the missing chapter in the life of the world’s most famous detective and will star Rafe Spall (Under Salt Marsh, Trying) and Deleila Piasko (The Exposure, Transatlantic) with a premiere date set for 2027.

Set against the majestic Swiss Alps, the series begins with one of the most famous moments in literary history: the apparent death of Sherlock Holmes at the Reichenbach Falls. While the world believes the master detective perished in his final duel with Professor Moriarty, the drama reveals for the first time what happened during the three mysterious years between his disappearance in 1891 and his return in 1894.

Sky will broadcast the series exclusively in the U.K. and Ireland. The series will stream on Sky in Switzerland and Germany, while SRF will broadcast in Switzerland and ARD Degeto in Germany. The project is supported by FFF Bayern and the IDM Film Commission.

Sphere Abacus handles international distribution.