Inter Medya Inks ‘Deception’ Licensing Deal in Uruguay

Turkish distributor Inter Medya has signed a new licensing agreement for its drama series Deception in Uruguay.

The series has already achieved significant ratings in Chile and Argentina, where it consistently outperformed its timeslot competitors. The series has also secured prime positions in major European markets, including Spain and Italy, demonstrating its cross-cultural appeal that translates into high viewer retention.

Produced by TIMSBI Productions, the drama is headlined by Vahide Perçin and follows Güzide Yenersoy, a high-ranking family court judge whose professional commitment to justice is put to the test when her own family’s secrets are exposed.

Inter Medya will be attending the LA Screenings, where they will be exhibiting at the SLS hotel in Suite 389.