WBITVP, Atresmedia Take Another Spin of the Wheel

Warner Bros. International Television Production Spain and Atresmedia have begun filming a new season of The Wheel, marking a return for the global format three years after its Spanish debut as El círculo de los famosos on Atres.

This new season will see Arturo Valls as the host of the game show that features contestants taking the hot seat at the center of a giant revolving wheel, facing questions across a range of categories. Around the edge, a panel of celebrity experts is ready to share their expertise, or sometimes their terrible guesses.

Created by Hungry McBear and launched on BBC One in the U.K. in 2020, The Wheel has now aired for six seasons, with over 60 episodes to date.

The format has also been adapted in multiple territories, including Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, France, and the U.S., where original U.K. host Michael McIntyre also fronted the series.