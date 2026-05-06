Up The Ladder: Construction Films, TV Azteca, Incendo

• Construction Films has hired Marcus Ammon as its managing director, overseeing the company’s content strategy. Ralf Berchtold, previously CFO, has also been appointed as managing director and, in addition to his role as producer, will be responsible for finance and legal.

Ammon most recently was managing director of Content at Bavaria Fiction; and prior to that he served as Senior Vice President of Original Production at Sky Deutschland.

• TV Azteca has appointed Karina Montoya as its new director of Distribution and Strategic Alliances. She will report directly to COO Adrián Ortega Echegollen and is replacing Jesica Stescobich, who recently left the company.

Before joining TV Azteca in 2023 as director of Latin Content Programming, she spent more than two decades at Televisa.

• Incendo has appointed Shael Greenberg as VP Sales. Based out of Incendo’s Toronto office, he will also work alongside the development and production teams to accelerate the commissioning of its development slate. Greenberg recently served as director, Sales and Distribution at Fremantle International.