The Early Years of ‘Neighbours’ Come to U

UKTV has secured the exclusive rights to the early back catalog of Australian drama series Neighbours from Fremantle.

The agreement comprises 420 30-minute episodes, taking viewers back to the very beginning of the series in 1985 and revisiting the origins of Ramsay Street, where its most iconic characters and relationships were first introduced.

Spanning the show’s first two years on air, the acquisition captures Neighbours in its earliest and most influential era, as the lives of the Ramsay and Robinson families unfold alongside bachelor Des Clarke in the close‑knit community of Erinsborough.

Produced by Fremantle, the long‑running Australian favorite joins U’s growing selection of nostalgia‑rich titles.