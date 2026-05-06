RoseBerry Launches Vertical TV Studio

RoseBerry Media officially launched today with specific focus on producing and distributing premium content for the vertical television era.

RoseBerry Media is founded by creator and producer Guy Hameiri, Amagi alum Lior Friedman, and entrepreneurs Itay Koppel and Simi Efrati.

The company has already secured agreements with distributors such as A+E Global Media, All3Media International, Banijay Rights, Cineflix Rights and Fremantle to repurpose their existing library of select shows into vertical television, using RoseBerry’s proprietary AI-powered workflows and technology.

Additionally, RoseBerry is set to launch a direct-to-consumer platform this summer, offering a curated destination for mobile-first vertical storytelling.

RoseBerry is headquartered in New York, with creative and technology hubs in London and Tel Aviv.