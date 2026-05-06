Disney’s New CEO Josh D’Amaro Outlines Tech-Driven Future

The Walt Disney Company released its second-quarter earnings today, marking Josh D’Amaro’s first time speaking to investors as CEO.

D’Amaro emphasized that Disney will stay disciplined in delivering on its current plans while simultaneously building for the future.

“Disney is uniquely positioned in the entertainment industry — no other company reaches consumers to the same degree across both digital and physical environments,” D’Amaro said. “Our goal is to leverage that position to extend our reach, deepen engagement, and generate greater value from our world-class intellectual property. To fully capture this opportunity, we will embrace technology more aggressively and build a more connected consumer experience, with Disney+ right at the center.”

Disney reported $25.2 billion in quarterly revenue — a 7 percent increase compared to last year — beating Wall Street expectations. Revenue from its streaming business helped counterbalance losses in the traditional TV segment.