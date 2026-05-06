All3Media Steps into ‘Dirty Business’

All3Media International has secured global rights to three-part factual drama Dirty Business.

The program, which comes from the BAFTA winning team at Halcyon Heart Films, follows the 10-year investigation to uncover a national sewage scandal across England.

Following the drama’s premiere earlier this year on Channel 4 in the U.K., premium partners have already licensed the title, including NPO in the Netherlands, ABC in Australia and Rialto Channel in New Zealand.

Written and directed by Joseph Bullman, Dirty Business tells the devastating true stories of whistleblowers and victims, who believe their lives have been destroyed after encountering sewage-polluted water in rivers and the seas around popular coastal holiday areas.

Led by David Thewlis as retired detective Ash Smith and Jason Watkins as Oxford professor Peter Hammond, the story follows two men who begin to ask questions after noticing their local river has turned brown and all the fish have vanished.

All3Media International handles global distribution.