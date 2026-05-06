AFM Unveils Theme for 2026 Edition

The American Film Market has unveiled its first-ever unifying theme, “The New Global Screen Economy,” for its 47th edition, set to take place November 10–15, 2026, in Los Angeles.

The market will be headquartered for the second consecutive year at the Fairmont Century Plaza and will hold its screenings at AMC Century City 15.

90 exhibitors have already confirmed their participation.

Produced by the Independent Film & Television Alliance (IFTA), AFM will use the theme as a unifying thread across the market’s programming, partnerships, and on-site experience to explore the forces shaping today’s global industry — from evolving financing, production, and distribution models to emerging technologies and shifting audience behavior.

Jackie Brenneman, IFTA’s president & CEO, said, “Our business is at an inflection point, and we can’t move forward by looking backward. We need to take a more deliberate approach and focus on creating new opportunities. That is a central role AFM plays. The commitments we’re already seeing this year reflect the momentum building across the industry and points to what will be not only my first AFM, but also one of the most dynamic and defining in recent years. With ‘The New Global Screen Economy,’ we are creating a framework for the full spectrum of the industry to come together, align, and shape what comes next.”