Studiocanal Partners with Hachette Livre

Hachette Livre and Studiocanal have launched a joint venture named “On Screen” to develop and scale film and television adaptations from Hachette Livre’s catalog of over 100,000 titles.

Studiocanal will have privileged access to a pipeline of high-potential literary works and will act as the preferred studio partner.

This builds on its existing strategy in this space, strengthened by the launch of Studiocanal Stories in 2024, a dedicated label focused on developing adaptations from literary IP.

Arnaud Lagardère, CEO of Hachette Livre, said: “I am thrilled about this partnership with Studiocanal, which marks a new chapter in our ambition to build bridges from books to screen. By bringing in such complementary expertise, we are strengthening Hachette Livre’s strategic goals and further supporting the work carried out by our talented teams across the Group. This alliance reinforces our commitment to storytelling in all its forms, ensuring our content resonates across every platform.”

Maxime Saada, CEO of Canal+, said: “Great stories are at the heart of everything we do at Canal+ and Studiocanal. We are thus very happy to build this partnership with Hachette, one of the world’s leading publishing companies with an outstanding catalogue. It marks an important step in our strategy to develop premium content from strong intellectual property. By working more closely upstream, we will be able to tell these stories in a different way and make them travel globally”.