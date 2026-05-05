Radial Reps ‘World’s Most Evil Killers’ Full Library

Radial Entertainment now holds rights to all ten seasons of the true crime series World’s Most Evil Killers, bringing this franchise library to 200 episodes and over 150 hours of programming.

Seasons 9 and 10 of the series premiere in May on Radial’s FilmRise channel, with additional platforms to follow.

“World’s Most Evil Killers is one of the most enduring franchises in the genre. When fans discover this series, they don’t stop at one episode. Having all 10 seasons means we can deliver that experience at scale – programming it as a true destination across our FAST and AVoD platforms in a way that drives real value for our partners,” said Jonitha Keymoore, SVP of Content Acquisitions at Radial Entertainment.

The new seasons explore a range of high-profile cases that have captured national attention, including the Atlanta child murders linked to Wayne Williams; healthcare serial killer Charles Cullen; New York serial killer Joel Rifkin; Detroit serial killer Benjamin Atkins; family annihilator Gregory Green; and the antifreeze poisoning case involving Diane and Rachel Staudte.

Both season 9 and 10 are produced by Woodcut Media, with season 9 distributed in the U.S. by Radial and Keshet International handling worldwide. Season 10 is distributed in North America by Radial, with Woodcut International handling the rest of the world.