Paramount Skydance’s Revenue Up

Paramount Skydance held its Q1 2026 earnings call yesterday, May 4, 2026, reporting a strong start to the year driven by high streaming growth and cost-cutting initiatives.

The company’s first-quarter revenue was $7.34 billion, up 2 percent from the prior year, driven by an 11 percent increase in revenue for its streaming units, as well as an 11 percent increase in the film studio revenue.

However, Paramount’s TV media business, which includes CBS, as well as Nickelodeon, MTV and BET, was weighed down by cord-cutting. The segment was down 6 percent compared to the same quarter last year.

David Ellison, CEO of Paramount Skydance, told Wall Street analysts that the company plans to keep licensing select programming rights for the foreseeable future. He stressed that Paramount isn’t pursuing a one-size-fits-all strategy, adding that maintaining partnerships with third parties makes the company appealing to creative talent.