NEM Dubrovnik Unveils Full Agenda

NEM Dubrovnik, the CEE-focused event taking place June 8-11, 2026 at the Dubrovnik Palace hotel, is currently recording a 50 percent growth in registrations compared to last year.

The event is expecting over 300 companies, more than 200 buyers, and about 150 exhibitors,

The 2026 edition will kick off with a panel powered by the European Audiovisual Observatory on three key topics: New form of partnerships between broadcasters and global streaming services; Investments in original European content: CEE vs. Western Europe; and Consolidation and impact on CEE

Industry transformation and emerging trends will also be explored in the panel “What Mega Mergers Mean for the Future of Media,” while distribution models, audience expectations, and industry hype cycles will be analyzed during the panel “The Hybrid Future of TV Distribution in 2026: Is Satellite Still “Sexy”, Relevant or Just Necessary?” sponsored by SES. The panel “The Trend You Think Is Overhyped,” sponsored by Backscreen, will take a critical look at current industry narratives, separating lasting change from passing hype and asking where future focus and investment should go next.

Other topics that will be explored include Micro-dramas in CEE, YouTube as distribution opportunity, AI role in predictive recommendations systems, and digital piracy,

Three keynote sessions are on the agenda — to be delivered by Sam Barnett, chief executive officer of Central European Media Enterprises; Jens Richter, CEO, Commercial & International of Fremantle; and Henning Tewes, CEO of Antenna Group.

Showcases and networking events will be organized by a number of companies, including Paramount Global Content Distribution, Broadpeak, Fremantle, Globo, ITV Studios, Videomite, The Walt Disney Company, Pickbox, OIV, and Audiovisual from Spain, among others.

NEM Dubrovnik’s full agenda is available here.