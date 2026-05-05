BIG Media, Insurgence to Launch 60 YT Channels

Documentary producer-distributor BIG Media and independent film studio Insurgence have joined forces to launch more than 60 new YouTube channels encompassing over 2,000 hours of documentary programming culled from BIG Media’s library, spanning several core genres, including Science and Engineering, Wildlife, Crime and Paranormal, Food, Home and Garden, Fishing and Hunting, and History and War.

Plans are in place for the collaboration to expand to over 300 channels, localized for audiences in ten different languages.

This initiative is enabled by Insurgence StudiOS, the proprietary platform developed by Insurgence that automates content delivery, channel creation, metadata management, and AI-driven editorial selection. This platform has facilitated the launch of numerous independent YouTube channels, collectively reaching 25 million subscribers and accumulating 250 million views per month across over 7000 films.

“BIG Media’s unparalleled library of outstanding documentary programming across multiple genres truly makes this monumental upload a must-see for viewers around the globe. While the sheer scale of this collaboration is remarkable, the partnership between Insurgence and BIG Media signifies the beginning of Insurgence StudiOS as a transformative approach to YouTube distribution, allowing for a level of engagement previously considered unimaginable,” said Insurgence’s Niccoló Messina.

“This multichannel launch represents BIG Media’s most significant commitment to YouTube to date, and Insurgence has made it possible to execute at an unprecedented scale,” said Jon Loew, CEO, BIG Media. “As YouTube has firmly established itself as the largest TV platform in the world — reaching more than 2 billion logged-in users monthly and now accounting for the biggest share of TV viewing in the U.S. it has become a critical platform for premium documentary storytelling. This initiative allows us to activate our library in a way that is both global in reach and highly targeted by audience interest.”