WAWA Launches YT Channel ‘Series y Más’

The Worldwide Audiovisual Women’s Association (WAWA) has launched the YouTube channel ‘Series y Más+’ today.

The new channel features series, telenovelas, and films presented by WAWA members. This new collaborative initiative aims to provide members with an additional platform to give visibility to their content, connect with broader audiences, and open doors to new strategic partnerships across international markets.

The channel is open to members with both small and extensive content catalogs, offering a flexible opportunity to position their projects in the digital ecosystem.