Electric to Rep Maria Bakalova Starrer ‘O Horizon’

Los Angeles-based Electric Entertainment has acquired the exclusive worldwide distribution rights to the feature film O Horizon.

The film stars Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) and David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck), alongside co-stars Adam Pally (Iron Man 3), Maggie Grace (Taken), Avi Nash (The Walking Dead), and Paulina Porizkova (Thursday).

The feature, which had its global premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival where it won the Jury Prize for Best Picture, will receive a platform release by Variance in U.S. theaters starting June 12 in New York, and Electric will begin selling international rights at the Cannes Film Market and distribute to U.S. ancillary and international markets beginning in late summer.

O Horizon tells the story of a young neuroscientist navigating an exhilarating new romance and a groundbreaking career discovery amidst the recent loss of her father. When an emerging technology suddenly allows her to speak with him again, it turns her life upside down.